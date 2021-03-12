Abbott: Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the works for South Texas border agents

AUSTIN (KVEO) — Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the Department of Homeland Security will hold a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Border Patrol agents next week in the Rio Grande Valley.

“We are glad to hear that the Biden Administration is finally stepping up and holding a mass vaccination clinic next week for Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley who had been left vulnerable and exposed to COVID,” Abbott and National Border Patrol Council (NBPC) President Brandon Judd said in a joint statement issued Friday. “It is unfortunate that, after months of inaction, we had to publicly call on the federal government to protect these brave men and women and provide the necessary vaccine allocations.”

During a press conference Wednesday in Mission, Texas, the governor called on the Biden administration to allocate vaccines for federal agents working at the border.

In a statement to Border Report, a DHS spokesperson said the agency in late January began Operation VOW, Operation Vaccinate Our Workforce, and so far over 64,000 DHS employees have already been vaccinated and many more are scheduled to receive shots.

 “There is no higher priority than the health and safety of our workforce,” the statement read. “On January 25, DHS established Operation Vaccinate Our Workforce (Operation VOW) to accelerate the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines to our personnel. Currently, over 64,000 frontline DHS employees, including members of the U.S. Border Patrol, have received a vaccination.”

The release from the governor only read the clinic will be held “next week,” though no other details have been provided at this time.

“These agents risk their lives every day on the front lines of our nation, and they deserve the same level of commitment from those they serve. We look forward to the Biden Administration following through and fully vaccinating each and every Border Patrol agent in Texas,” the Abbott and Judd statement said.

Border Report contributed to this report.

