Abbott appoints El Paso native to Supreme Court of Texas

Governor highlights work ethic of "first-generation American" who says she won't legislate from the bench

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Describing her as a jurist with a strong work ethic and deep respect for the constitution, Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday appointed El Paso native Rebeca Aizpuru Huddle to the Supreme Court of Texas.

The governor made the announcement from the gym of Austin High School, a few streets over from where Huddle grew up with her widowed mother and four siblings.

“She has a proven respect for the rule of law and for the role of the constitution on a fair and impartial justice system, and for judges who follow the law as written,” Abbott said. “I know that Rebeca will faithfully defend the constitution and will go to work every single day for the people of Texas.”

State supreme court justices are elected to staggered six-year terms, but the governor can make appointments when a justice leaves the bench. In July, Justice Paul W. Green announced his retirement effective Aug. 31, 2020. Huddle will take his place through 2022.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (right) announces the appointment of Rebeca Huddle (left) to a vacant seat in the Supreme Court of Texas. (Border Report Photo/Julian Resendiz)

She is a Stanford and University School of Law graduate, a partner at Baker Botts law firm in Houston, a former justice of the state First Court of Appeals and a former member of the Judicial Compensation Commission.

“I pledge to work hard every day, to faithfully apply the law as written. I won’t legislate from the bench,” Huddle said. “I’ll treat every case as the most important case, no matter the issue, no matter what resources they have … because that’s what the people of Texas should expect from the judiciary: even-handed, impartial, respectful treatment.”

Abbott described Huddle as a first-generation American who was raised by her Mexican immigrant mother, a seamstress who taught her children a strong work ethic and to strive to achieve their goals.

Huddle said she was happy Abbott decided to make the announcement in her hometown, at Central El Paso high school where she attended.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.