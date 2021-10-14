73-year-old man arrested in Mexico, wanted in Texas murder

Clayton Strong (source: Parker County Sheriff’s Office)

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man wanted for the death of a Texas woman in August was arrested in Mexico, police announced Wednesday.

The Parker County Sheriff’s Office stated that Clayton Strong, 73, was arrested in Mexico in connection to the death of Shirley Barrington Weatherly, 72.

Weatherly was found dead on Aug. 6 in the front yard of her home in Springtown, Texas.

An autopsy revealed Weatherly was killed by a gunshot to the chest.

Police say prior to the murder, several calls had been made to Weatherly’s address concerning domestic disputes between her and Strong.

Investigators first were drawn to Eagle Pass, Texas, where video footage showed a man disposing of a weapon on the same day the murder was committed.

Strong was arrested in Ramos Arizpe, Coahuila, Mexico on Tuesday for unlawful possession of weapons.

Mexican authorities contacted Parker County officials to alert them about Strong’s arrest.

Strong will later be extradited to Parker County to be formally charged with murder.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

