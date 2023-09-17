Sunland Park Fire rescued three people out of the Rio Grande on Sunday, Sept. 17.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Sunland Park Fire personnel helped safely get three people out of the Rio Grande during a water rescue operation Sunday afternoon, Sept. 17, according to the Department’s X social media platform.

Photos courtesy of Sunland Park Fire’s X account

The rescue happened in the Rio Grande between Sunland Park Drive and Racetrack Drive. No injuries were reported. The call came in shortly before 1 p.m. when Border Patrol asked for help concerning three people in the water.

Sunland Park Fire did not say if the individuals who were rescued were migrants, but this is an area where migrants are known to cross into the United States.