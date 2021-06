EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 24-year-old Mexican national fell to his death while trying to scale the 35-foot high border wall near Ascarate Park in the Lower Valley.

According to the El Paso Police Department, the man was attempting to climb the border wall with a makeshift ladder. His body was discovered before 7:30 a.m. Friday morning near the Cesar E. Chavez Border Highway and Fonseca Drive.

An autopsy and next of kin notification are pending, EPPD said.