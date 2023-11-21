EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two people are dead, and two others were injured after a DPS human smuggling pursuit led to a crash Monday night, Nov. 20 in El Paso’s Lower Valley, according to DPS.

Two people were also arrested for alleged human smuggling.

DPS says at around 8:30 p.m. Monday, a trooper attempted to stop a Kia for a registration violation in West El Paso. However, the driver of the Kia, identified as Adrian Neeko Brustie, 20, from Florida, failed to stop and fled.

DPS says Brustie drove through the parking lots of Food King Grocery Store and Spec’s Wine and Foods, while “migrants bailed out as the vehicle was in motion.”

Brustie then merged onto I-10 and was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed, DPS said in a news release.

He continued southbound on Trowbridge Drive and struck a curb and a yield sign, according to DPS.

The vehicle crashed and rolled over near the intersection of Trowbridge Drive and North Loop.

DPS says there was a total of six people in the vehicle, two of whom died at the scene.

The four other people who were located at the scene consisted: of Bustie; Juelissa Krisel Seniceres, 19, who was the front passenger in the vehicle; and 2 other “undocumented citizens.”

Brustie and Seniceres were arrested for human smuggling, according to DPS.

The undocumented migrants were transported to local hospitals.

One migrant was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and the other was transported with minor injuries, according to a DPS spokesperson.

This incident is currently still under investigation.