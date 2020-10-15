111 undocumented immigrants discovered in stash houses, CBP says

Undocumented immigrants removed from a stash house in the Rio Grande Valley Sector (Customs and Border Protection Photo)

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — On Tuesday, U.S. Border Patrol agents working with local and federal agencies disrupted four stash houses, which led to the discovery of 111 undocumented immigrants.

According to a news release, on Wednesday morning, Rio Grande Valley Sector agents received information of a residence in Donna, Texas, of operating as a human smuggling stash house.

Agents requested the assistance of Hidalgo County Constables Office (HCCO) Precinct 2 in the investigation.

Agents and deputies arrived to the suspected location and, as they approached the house, several people attempted to jump through the windows.

In addition to those individuals, agents and deputies observed several subjects inside. 61 undocumented immigrants were removed from the residence, according to the release.

The people encountered were from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Mexico.

RGV Sector agents then received information of a mobile home in Pharr, Texas, operating as a human smuggling stash house.

Agents contacted Homeland Security Investigations and the HCCO Precinct 4 and requested their assistance in the case.

At the mobile home, agents attempted to request entry from the homeowner. As they knocked on the door, several subjects exited the back door and attempted to flee before being taken into custody.

Agents and deputies entered the residence and encountered additional people. Law enforcement officers discovered 13 undocumented immigrants who were later identified to be from Honduras, Guatemala and Mexico.

Later in the afternoon, agents working in conjunction with the HCCO Precinct 2 received information of another house in Donna, Texas, suspected of operating as a stash house.

Inside the home, agents encountered and arrested seven undocumented immigrants. Agents identified them to be from Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, and El Salvador.

The agency says Rio Grande Valley Sector agents discovered an additional stash house in Edinburg, Texas, and discovered 30 undocumented immigrants.

Border Patrol says it processed the people and cases accordingly.