UPDATE: EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A woman passenger shot an Uber driver on U.S. 54 near Loop 375 Friday afternoon, El Paso Police said in an update issued at about 7 p.m.

Around 2:20 p.m., patrol officers from the El Paso Police Department and fire medical crews responded to a shooting call on U.S. 54 near the Bridge of the Americas.

The preliminary investigation shows that a 52-year-old man from El Paso was driving a 48-year-old woman from Kentucky.

At some point during the drive, the woman shot the driver for “unknown reasons,” police say.

The driver was critically wounded and taken to the hospital for emergency treatment.

The woman passenger is currently being detained for investigative purposes.

The investigation at this time does not support that a kidnapping took place, police said.

Detectives from the Crimes Against Persons Unit and from the Criminalistics Unit responded to the scene.

Police said this remains an active investigation and additional details will not be released at this time.

U.S. 54 South to Loop 375 was closed for about nine hours for the investigation but reopened about 11 p.m. Friday night.

Fire officials said a second individual was transported with what were called minor injuries.