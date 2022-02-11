EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) deputies and federal agents seized more than $1 million worth of high-quality marijuana on Wednesday in Far East El Paso.

Narcotics detectives with the sheriff’s office and agents with Homeland Security Investigation were conducting a narcotics operation on the 12100 block of Montana Avenue in a commercial area that includes a Lowe’s and a Walmart.

Investigators said they encountered two men in possession of 82 pounds of hybrid marijuana known as California Kush. Authorities arrested both men on suspicion of delivery of marijuana over 50 pounds-under 2,000 pounds.

Photos provided by the sheriff’s office show several black garbage bags inside the trunk of a car and smaller clear bags filled with light-green marijuana.

Investigators say the pot has a street value of approximately $1,087,200.

