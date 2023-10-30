EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person has died, and six other people were injured after a DPS pursuit led to a crash early Monday morning, Oct. 30, on I-10 East near Chelsea Street.

According to Texas DPS, at around 1 a.m. on Monday, a DPS trooper saw a grey Mazda driving above the speed limit northbound on Sunland Park Drive with a fake license plate.

The DPS trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver failed to stop, and a vehicle pursuit began.

DPS says the driver of the Mazda exited at Chelsea, lost control, and collided with a cement barrier.

A total of six occupants were transported to local hospitals and one person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to DPS.

According to fire officials, five people were transported with serious injuries, one person was transported with minor injuries, and one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identities are still being determined, and next of kin has not been notified.

DPS continues to investigate this incident. No further information has been released.