Woman seriously injured after falling from border fence

New Mexico

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy of Sunland Park Fire Department.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A woman was seriously injured on Wednesday morning after she fell off the border fence in Sunland Park.

The woman was flown to University Medical Center by Native Air, according to the Sunland Park Fire Department.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol is investigating the incident. There was no indication of the woman’s age or condition at this time or whether she is a migrant.

