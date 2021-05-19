Woman seriously injured after falling from border fence

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A woman was seriously injured on Wednesday morning after she fell off the border fence in Sunland Park.

The woman was flown to University Medical Center by Native Air, according to the Sunland Park Fire Department.

Sunland Park Fire responded to a female that fell off the border fence. The patient was a Level 1 Trauma and was flown by Native Air to University Medical Center Trauma. Special thanks to Sunland Park Police Department, Native Air, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and AMR. pic.twitter.com/zPpvH9itt3 — SunlandParkFire (@SunlandParkFire) May 19, 2021

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol is investigating the incident. There was no indication of the woman’s age or condition at this time or whether she is a migrant.

