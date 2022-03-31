EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Beginning Friday, April 1, licensed retailers can legally sell recreational cannabis products in New Mexico.

Adults aged 21 and older are legally allowed to purchase and possess up to 2 ounces of cannabis and/or up to 16 grams of cannabis extract from licensed establishments in New Mexico.

The law also permits 800mg of edible cannabis and allows adults to grow up to six immature plants for their own use at home for a total household limit of 12 plants.

New Mexicans 21 and older have been allowed to possess and use recreational cannabis since June 2021.

El Pasoans and other Texans can legally purchase products at licensed retailers in New Mexico, however, it is illegal to bring any amount back to the state as it is still illegal in Texas.

It is still illegal to consume marijuana products in public in New Mexico unless it’s in a designated consumption area. (Violators can face a $50 fine.)

Anyone wishing to sell marijuana must have a license to distribute it. Establishments that marijuana without a proper license face a fourth-degree felony.

Victor Reyes, the deputy director of the state’s Cannabis Control Division, told KTSM the agency already approved over 200 licenses.

“We’ve now approved at this point, 239 new licenses and that’s again, throughout the different types of license types,” Reyes said. “So we have in the license that we’ve approved, we have 51 new producer licenses, 56 producer micro-licenses, 16 manufacturer licenses, and 116 new retail licenses.”

It is also against the law to drive while under the influence of marijuana. New Mexico law prohibits driving under the influence (DWI) of any drug, including marijuana. DWI occurs when the driver cannot operate the vehicle safely. New Mexico law only requires impairment to the slightest degree.