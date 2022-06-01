UPDATE: EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office rescued a Honduran woman who had been held captive for over a month at a home in Anthony, New Mexico, Sheriff Kim Stewart told KTSM.

Deputies were acting on a tip from the woman’s sister, who called from Maryland, asking for authorities to check on the woman’s well-being.

The woman said she learned from her sister that people were often coming and going from the residence on Warthen Road, Stewart said.

Stewart said deputies secured a warrant to check the home and found only the woman. However, the sheriff’s office is waiting to secure a warrant for a separate residence, and they believe the homes are being used as part of a human smuggling ring.

Stewart said Wednesday morning that deputies had detained a man who was being uncooperative, but it was unclear if he was being held in connection with the suspected migrant stash house. \

Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations is assisting with the investigation.

This is a developing story and we will update with more information as soon as it becomes available.

Previous post:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office has made contact with a woman they believe is being held against her will at a home in Anthony, New Mexico.

Deputies were called to check the well-being of the woman on Warthen Road, which is just off of Interstate 10.

Sheriff Kim Stewart told KTSM that the deputies’ response raised additional concerns, and investigators believe others could be held captive at the home.

Stewart said her office is awaiting a warrant to check the home, at which point federal investigators with Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations could take over the investigation.

Stewart said the woman appears to have no ties to the area, but would only say that she likely is not a resident of Doña Ana County.

Law enforcement officers are expected to be in the area for several hours.

This is a developing story and we will update with more information as soon as it becomes available.

