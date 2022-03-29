SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KTSM) – Come Friday, April 1, the sale of recreational marijuana in New Mexico will be legal.

The mayor of Sunland Park is anticipating three to five shops to be ready to start selling recreational marijuana by Friday, with about 30 retailers going through the process to get the licensing to sell.

Mayor Javier Perea that retail sales will be allowed only in the commercial zones but not in residential areas

As of now, Perea said, the only place Sunland Park residents can consume marijuana in their homes home.

“You can’t consume it in any public space, however, the law does provide municipalities the option to allow for consumption zones, and that’s tied to specific location of where that item is purchased,” Perea said.

Officials say they will consider approving consumption zones for the city.

“Potentially in the arts and cultural district that we’re looking to develop, and also the entertainment district but that is still up for consideration and that should be coming up to the council here shortly,” said Perea.

A Sunland Park dispensary that says they are ready to start selling recreationally by Friday is Pecos Valley Production.

“We’ll be stocked up we’ll be ready to go, we have been working with a lot of different manufacturers throughout the state who have been preparing in the right way for this and you know we’re really looking forward to serving that area of the state for sure,” said Daniel Simon, the director of marketing for Pecos Valley Production.

Pecos Valley Production has 14 locations across New Mexico and has been expanding its cultivation facility in Roswell preparing for the market which is expected to be up and running soon.

“It’s quite a task, you know, we’re used to dealing with anywhere from 100 to 110,000 people within the state of New Mexico, all a part of the medical program, and now were opened up to as many as two million people as the population of New Mexico stands. However, we know not everybody in the state is going to partake but there is a projected influx of a much larger audience and customer base than were used to,” said Simon.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.