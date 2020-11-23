Officials: Southeastern New Mexico roundup nets 100 arrests

New Mexico

by: Associated Press

Posted:

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — Law enforcement officers arrested 100 people in southeastern New Mexico as federal, state and local agencies conducted a roundup over several days, officials said. U.S.

Marshal Sonya Chavez said Friday the arrests made in Chaves, Eddy and Lea counties were part of a national effort to apprehend violent criminals sought on felony arrest warrants.

The Roswell Daily Record reported that the 15 participating agencies included the New Mexico State Police, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, Homeland Security, sheriff’s departments and the Roswell Police Department.

Chavez said three similar operations have taken place in the past 18 months in the Las Cruces and Albuquerque areas.

