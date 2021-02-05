Slain NM State Police officer had three children, baby on the way

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The New Mexico State Police officer killed during a traffic stop that turned into a deadly chase Thursday has been identified by state police as Officer Darian Jarrott.

New Mexico State Police Officer Darian Jarrott. (NMSP)

Jarrott leaves behind three children and had another baby on the way, officials said. He became a law enforcement officer in 2014.

According to investigators, Jarrott was shot after pulling over a white pickup Thursday afternoon along Interstate 10 East near Deming.

After shooting the officer, authorities said the driver of the truck — identified by state police as Omar Felix Cueva — led law enforcement on a chase that ended in a highway shootout with Las Cruces Police.

Cueva was shot and died at the scene. A Las Cruces police officer was wounded in the exchange of gunfire but has since been released from the hospital, according to officials.

KTSM obtained dramatic (but graphic) video of the chase ending in a deadly shootout. You can it see here.

During a news conference late Thursday night, state police said Cueva was on his way to Las Cruces to engage in a drug deal and had a criminal record to include drug trafficking charges.

The incident remains under investigation by the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau.