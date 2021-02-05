Slain NM State Police officer had three children, baby on the way

New Mexico

Suspect was headed to drug deal, investigators say

by: Shelby Kapp and Daniel Marin

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The New Mexico State Police officer killed during a traffic stop that turned into a deadly chase Thursday has been identified by state police as Officer Darian Jarrott.

New Mexico State Police Officer Darian Jarrott. (NMSP)

Jarrott leaves behind three children and had another baby on the way, officials said. He became a law enforcement officer in 2014.

According to investigators, Jarrott was shot after pulling over a white pickup Thursday afternoon along Interstate 10 East near Deming.

After shooting the officer, authorities said the driver of the truck — identified by state police as Omar Felix Cueva — led law enforcement on a chase that ended in a highway shootout with Las Cruces Police.

Cueva was shot and died at the scene. A Las Cruces police officer was wounded in the exchange of gunfire but has since been released from the hospital, according to officials.

KTSM obtained dramatic (but graphic) video of the chase ending in a deadly shootout. You can it see here.

During a news conference late Thursday night, state police said Cueva was on his way to Las Cruces to engage in a drug deal and had a criminal record to include drug trafficking charges.

The incident remains under investigation by the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

California Correspondent Latest Stories

More Salvador Rivera

El Paso Correspondent Latest Stories

More Julian Resendiz

South Texas Correspondent Latest Stories

More Sandra Sanchez

Border Report Correspondents' Stories

Latest Stories

View live cameras at the border.

Washington D.C.

More Washington D.C.
borderlogo

About Border Report

The mission of BorderReport.com is to provide real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico. The information is gathered by experienced and trusted Nexstar Media Group journalists hired specifically to cover the border.