NM state police chase, shoot subject in vehicle that fled from Border Patrol checkpoint

New Mexico

by: KTSM Staff

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) — Authorities in New Mexico are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital late Tuesday evening.

According to U.S. Border Patrol, a driver sped away from the Interstate 25 Border Patrol checkpoint about 10:40 p.m. Tuesday north of Las Cruces.

Officials said that agents started pursuing the vehicle in an effort to try to stop it and that New Mexico State Police provided assistance in the vehicle chase.

The vehicle then came to a stop on I-25, and authorities said that’s when a state police officer opened fire.

The suspect was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, officials said.

Details on what led to the shooting are limited at this time.

Officials said an investigation is underway.

