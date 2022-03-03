EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A third-party election “audit” being conducted in Otero County has prompted the New Mexico Secretary of State and attorney general to remind New Mexican voters about their rights to privacy.

On Jan. 13, the Otero County Commission approved a contract agreement in the amount of $49,750 for EchoMail to perform an audit of the 2020 General Election to be conducted by a third-party organization called New Mexico Audit Force, according to the Alamogordo Daily News.

Part of the group’s activities involve the deployment of canvassers going door-to-door throughout Otero County, pressing voters about their personal information and their participation election, something Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver and Attorney General Hector Balderas call a “problematic” and “controversial.”

Toulouse and Balderas said in a news release that this activity has caught many Otero County residents off guard as they are being approached at their doorsteps by New Mexico Audit Force canvassers who claim to be employed by Otero County, even though they’re not.

According to the Alamogordo Daily News, when speaking to the Otero County Commission, County Attorney R.B. Nichols questioned whether these canvassers were working on behalf of the county, to which Erin Clements, director of the New Mexico Audit force, said, “We would introduce ourselves as ‘New Mexico Audit Force’ and not mention the county at all.” There are estimated to be about 60 canvassers currently in Otero County.

Clements and her husband, suspended New Mexico State University Professor David Clements, conducted the presentation on behalf of EchoMail, a controversial firm tied to the partisan and widely criticized “audit” of the 2020 election.

Toulouse and Balderas issued a list of voter rights regarding the privacy of their ballots and their voter information, of which they say voters in Otero County and across New Mexico should be aware:

Who you vote for on your ballot is secret. No one, not even election administrators, can tell what your ballot choices were in any election.

Through limited publicly-available voter data, it is possible to tell your party affiliation (or lack thereof) and if you voted in a particular election. This data can only be obtained by certain groups, like academic organizations and political parties. The New Mexico Audit Force is not one of these specified groups and has not obtained New Mexico voter data from our office. But, again, your specific ballot choices are always secret.

You are not required (nor can you be compelled) to provide information about who you voted for, why you voted, any personal information, or what your voting experience was like to anyone.

You are not required to participate in this so-called “audit” or provide any information unless you choose to do so.

New Mexico’s county clerks and Secretary of State already have mandatory vote count verification and election audit procedures in place after every election to ensure the accuracy of election results. New Mexico also uses 100% paper ballots in every election and voting machines are never connected to the internet.

The Secretary of State’s Office and the Office of the Attorney General said it takes reports of voter intimidation and harassment seriously, urging anyone who has been harassed or intimidated during this ongoing canvassing in Otero County to contact the Office of the Attorney General at 1 (844) 255-9210 or file a complaint online through the Attorney General’s website.

