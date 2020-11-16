New Mexico asks for everyone to stay home for Thanksgiving

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Many have already made plans to visit family during the holidays, but with lockdowns in El Paso and neighboring New Mexico, traveling doesn’t seem to be the best idea.

As of Monday, the State of New Mexico is under lockdown, which includes shutting down non-essential businesses and asking people to stay home except for essentials.

Anyone traveling to New Mexico will have to quarantine for 14 days or for as many days as they are staying if their trip is less than two weeks.

This means that if you plan on traveling for three days, you would have to quarantine the whole time.

“You do not know who may be carrying the virus and it might be somebody you love and they unintentionally infect you and you bring it back to people around you. It’s just not a good time,” explained Marisa Maez, New Mexico Department of Health spokesperson.

She said that people often make an excuse, saying they are going to visit someone they personally know, but she warns that one cannot be sure if that person is infected or not.

She said that even with traveling restrictions, the safest way to celebrate holidays this year is to stay at home.

“If people choose to get back together for a holiday, they might be back together for a funeral,” warned Maez, explaining how rising cases in El Paso and New Mexico are alarming and should be taken seriously.

Latest headlines