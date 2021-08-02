More than 4,000 low-income households in New Mexico to receive $750 in emergency assistance

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — More than 4,000 low-income New Mexico households will begin receiving emergency financial assistance.

The one-time payment of $750 in emergency financial assistance is for low-income residents who did not receive a federal pandemic stimulus payment. The payment was made possible through a $5 million appropriation from the New Mexico Legislature. Although not all the funding was issued within the first round of payments, the New Mexico Human Services Department and the Taxation and Revenue Department will partner to issue an additional round of financial assistance within the next couple of months.

“These support payments are critical to many New Mexico families,” said Human Services Secretary David Scrase, M.D. “We are proud of this effort and will continue providing support to New Mexicans in need.”

Applications were accepted via an online portal for three weeks. A total of 6,339 submissions met the basic requirements for the New Mexico financial assistance payment. To qualify for this financial payment individuals must be residents of New Mexico and were required to have a Social Security number, individual tax identification number or driver’s license number. The $750 per household assistance was allocated to 4,631 low-income New Mexicans.

Payments were issued this week via direct deposit or check. Each applicant will receive a text, email or letter informing them of the final disposition of their application. If an applicant receives notice of approval for payment but does not receive a payment via direct deposit or check, contact Tax & Rev at (866) 285-2996.

