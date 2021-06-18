Migrant deaths, rescues surge in El Paso Sector, stretching thin border town’s resources

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. – The Sunland Park Fire Department responded to another body found near the U.S.-Mexico border late Wednesday night near the base of Mount Cristo Rey.

This is one of several deaths reported in the El Paso Sector in recent weeks.

The woman was described as a 35-year-old Mexican national, however, the cause of death was not immediately known.

In the early hours of June 11, a 24-year-old man from Mexico died after falling from the border fence.

Another man in his 20s died in the area later that day when the temperature reached 106 degrees.

A Sunland Park fire official told Border Report that border agents encountered a young man who said his friend needed help. He led the agent to his friend a spot near sand dunes not far from New Mexico Highway 273. The fire official said border agents performed CPR until emergency crews arrived, but they were not able to resuscitate him.

On Wednesday morning, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air Marine Operations (AMO) El Paso Air Branch helicopter pilots rescued a female migrant suffering from a heat-related injury near Sierra Blanca, Texas.

AMO pilots flying in an AS350 light enforcement helicopter from El Paso Air Branch were on patrol when they located a group of 30 non-citizens in a remote area of Sierra Blanca, approximately 87 miles southeast of El Paso. The aircrew guided U.S. Border Patrol agents to the group, and upon arrival, the agents discovered an unresponsive female apparently suffering from some type of heat injury in need of immediate medical attention.

She was taken to the Culberson County Hospital in Van Horn, Texas.

Sunland Park Mayor Javier Perrera said there’s been a recent influx of border crossings in the area that are draining city resources.

“With the recent influx, we have had an increased number of calls with responding with medical services and our fire department has deployed on a regular number of basis and also we’re seeing an increase in trespassing on private property and those calls have come in,” Perrera said.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.