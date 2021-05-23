Man seriously injured after falling from border wall in Sunland Park

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A man was seriously injured Saturday after he fell from the border fence in Sunland Park, N.M.

The man was flown to University Medical Center via Medevac, according to a tweet from the Sunland Park Fire Department. There’s no word yet on the victim’s age, his condition or if he was a migrant.

Sunland Park Fire personnel responded to the Port of Entry for a male that fell from the border fence. The male was a Level-1 trauma and was transported to University Medical Center Trauma via Medevac. Special thanks to U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Native Air. pic.twitter.com/KGg9OI3w13 — SunlandParkFire (@SunlandParkFire) May 22, 2021

This is the second time this week that SPFD responded to a call of a person falling from the fence. On Thursday, a 39-year-old woman from Mexico suffered serious head injuries falling over a 14-foot stretch of border wall in what officials describe as an illegal crossing attempt.

