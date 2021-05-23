Man seriously injured after falling from border wall in Sunland Park

New Mexico

by: Patricia L. Garcia

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A man was seriously injured Saturday after he fell from the border fence in Sunland Park, N.M.

The man was flown to University Medical Center via Medevac, according to a tweet from the Sunland Park Fire Department. There’s no word yet on the victim’s age, his condition or if he was a migrant.

This is the second time this week that SPFD responded to a call of a person falling from the fence. On Thursday, a 39-year-old woman from Mexico suffered serious head injuries falling over a 14-foot stretch of border wall in what officials describe as an illegal crossing attempt.

About Border Report

The mission of BorderReport.com is to provide real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico. The information is gathered by experienced and trusted Nexstar Media Group journalists hired specifically to cover the border.