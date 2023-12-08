EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officers at the Santa Teresa Port of Entry arrested a man with an outstanding arrest warrant for homicide out of Albuquerque, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Thursday.

On Wednesday, Dec. 6, CBP officers encountered the 32-year-old U.S. citizen when he arrived from Mexico via the vehicle lanes. The suspect was not identified by name.

Primary system queries by CBP officers revealed an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Further biometric verification confirmed his identity along with the active warrant for homicide out of the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office in Albuquerque, according to CBP.

“Effective utilization of national law enforcement databases allows our officers to identify and apprehend wanted fugitives,” said CBP Santa Teresa Port Director Tony Hall. “This part of the work performed by CBP officers helps keep our communities safe.”

CBP says that the man was arrested and turned over to local authorities pending extradition to New Mexico.

CBP also said the arrest was one of 19 fugitive apprehensions at area ports since the beginning of December. Charges vary from indecent exposure to a minor and human trafficking, to assault.