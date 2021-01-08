‘I kept my promise’: New Mexico Congresswoman objects electoral votes

WASHINGTON, DC (KTSM) — Congresswoman Yvette Herrell, who represents New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District, said she followed through on her pledge on Wednesday night to object to the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory.

Harrell sent KTSM 9 News this statement:

“Late last night, I kept my promise to object to the certification of the Electoral College tallies from the two states for which votes were permitted: Arizona and Pennsylvania. No other objections for any other state, including New Mexico, had the required backing of at least one U.S. Senator that would have allowed a vote on the House floor. The unconstitutional election changes in numerous states disenfranchised my constituents in New Mexico. I hope that by joining so many of my House colleagues in objecting we can shed light on the problems with the 2020 election and move towards solutions that restore integrity and confidence to our electoral system. As President Trump said this morning, there will be an orderly transition to the new administration on January 20th. I will continue to work on behalf of the people of New Mexico’s Second District to support our shared values of limited government, free markets, and Constitutional rights.”

On Wednesday, Herrell joined dozens of House members and several Senators in challenging Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory in the U.S. presidential race.

In an open letter, Herrell said rules and procedures were changed drastically “at the last minute.” You can read her full statement on borderreport.com, along with her specified objections related to alleged irregularities in six different states.

As for the events that happened at the Capitol on Wednesday, Herrell sent out a tweet thanking Capitol police and calling the violence “reprehensible.”

The violence at the U.S. Capitol today is reprehensible. I condemn anyone who would endanger our men and women in law enforcement like this in the strongest terms, and I am deeply grateful to the Capitol Police officers who kept me safe today. — Rep. Yvette Herrell (@RepHerrell) January 6, 2021

