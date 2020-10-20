GOP mayor endorses Torres Small in close US House race

New Mexico

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

This screenshot from a new ad released Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, shows Republican Deming Mayor Benny Jasso endorsing Democratic U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small for re-election.

DEMING, N.M. (AP) — A Republican mayor of a southern New Mexico city is throwing his support behind Democratic U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small for re-election, according to a new ad released Tuesday.

The ad by the Torres Small’s campaign highlights Republican Deming Mayor Benny Jasso endorsing the Las Cruces Democrat over her GOP challenger, Yvette Herrell, and touts her efforts in the city 35 miles north of the U.S. Mexican border.

“I am a Republican but this year I’m voting for Rep. Torres Small because she has always been there for us,” Jasso said in a statement. “We need a representative with her commitment to bipartisanship and record of delivering. We need to send Rep. Torres Small back to Congress.”

Torres Small is locked in a tight race with Herrell in the traditionally conservative-leaning district.

Herrell in August was endorsed by the last Democrat to hold the seat. Former U.S. Rep. Harry Teague said he was backing Herrell in November. Teague said Herrell appreciates the impact the energy industry has on the state and will reach across party lines.

New Mexico’s 2nd congressional district includes the state’s entire border with Mexico.

