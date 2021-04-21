Ex-Border Patrol supervisor sentenced to 15 years in prison for producing child porn

New Mexico

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Thursday, April 18, 2019, file photo, a sign for the Department of Justice hangs in the press briefing room at the Justice Department, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A federal judge earlier this month sentenced a former U.S. Border Patrol supervisor to 15 years in prison for production of child pornography.

Jason Christopher Davis, 48, of Las Cruces, was charged in a case where law enforcement says he produced a pornographic video of a 5-year-old child and uploaded the video onto his laptop computer. He was a supervisory Border Patrol agent at the time of the video upload, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Davis pleaded guilty to the charges against him on Oct. 3, 2018. When Davis finishes his time in prison, he will be subject to 20 years of supervised release and will be required to register as a sex offender.

Davis’ arrest was part of a collaboration between Homeland Security Investigations, the office of Inspector General of the Department of Homeland Security, and the Las Cruces Police Department. Those agencies were assisted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Border Patrol, the FBI and New Mexico Attorney General’s Office.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

