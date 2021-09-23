El Paso Border Patrol agents find 142 migrants in tractor-trailer, SUV near Anthony, NM

New Mexico

by: Nicole Lopez

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of El Paso Border Patrol sector.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Border Patrol agents and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) found 142 migrants in a tractor-trailer and in an SUV near Anthony, New Mexico.

The incident began when Border Patrol agents from the Ysleta Border Patrol Station received information from HSI about a potential human smuggling attempt on September 17.

According to officials, agents saw two vehicles traveling together — the SUV and tractor-trailer — when the tractor-trailer pulled over and stopped on a frontage road near Anthony.

Agents approached the SUV and found 11 migrants inside, they then turned their attention to the semi-truck.

The driver of the tractor-trailer then allowed the agents access to the trailer where the migrants were hiding. In total, agents found 131 migrants and two United States citizens.

“Transnational Criminal Organizations continue to place the lives of migrants at risk,” said Gloria I. Chavez, El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent. “Our seamless partnership with HSI has allowed for enhanced targeting of this illicit activity. Glad we were able to rescue this large group of migrants who were placed in grave danger in the back of a tractor-trailer.”

HSI special agents will continue to pursue transnational crime, said Taekuk Cho, acting special agent in charge of the HSI El Paso Field Office.

