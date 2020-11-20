Doña Ana County tops previous high with 502 new virus cases reported on Thursday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — New Mexico health officials on Thursday reported 502 new COVID-19 cases in Doña Ana County; 28 new cases in Lincoln County; and 65 in Otero County in the southern part of the state.

As a state, New Mexico announced 3,675 new cases, as well as 12 new deaths.

Two of those deaths were women from Doña Ana County. The patients were hospitalized and one had an underlying condition.

Total positive cases

Doña Ana County: 502

Otero County: 65

State inmates at Otero County Prison: 473

Federal inmates at Otero County Prison: 420

Inmates at Otero County Processing Center: 191

State of New Mexico total: 74,116\

For a detailed look at New Mexico COVID-19 data, visit the State’s dashboard at https://cvprovider.nmhealth.org/public-dashboard.html.