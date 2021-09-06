Crews use ATV to rescue injured person from Mount Cristo Rey

Crews had to use an ATV to bring down an injured person off Mt Cristo Rey late Sunday night. (Sunland Park Fire Department)

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Members of the Sunland Park Fire Department used an ATV to bring down a person who was found injured on Mt. Cristo Rey on Sunday night.

Border Patrol agents first found the injured person, though it is unclear if the person was an undocumented immigrant or if they are a man or a woman.

However, the area is a hotspot for human smuggling, the chief patrol agent for the El Paso Sector has said.

Gangs associated with the old Juarez drug cartel are known to operate on the Mexican side of the mountain, which straddles the U.S.-Mexico border at Sunland Park and that has always posed a challenge to the Border Patrol.

Gangs find this community attractive because the mountain offers cover for large groups of migrants and their guides waiting for U.S. Border Patrol vehicles to move along before running across the border.

Photos provided by SPFD show several first responders, including an ambulance and the Border Patrol unit, as well as an all-terrain vehicle at the base of the mountain on Sunday night.

The injured person was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.