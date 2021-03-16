Cowboys for Trump leader won’t resign his Otero County post

FILE – In this March 12, 2019, file photo, Cowboys for Trump leader and Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin, center, talks with Republican New Mexico state Rep. Candy Ezzell of Roswell, N.M., at a protest against gun control and pro-abortion rights legislation outside the New Mexico State Capitol, in Santa Fe, N.M. A New Mexico county official who runs a group called “Cowboys for Trump” who had vowed to return to Washington after last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol to place a flag on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk was arrested by the FBI on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. Griffin was arrested on charges of illegally entering the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee, File)

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) — Cowboys for Trump founder Couy Griffin has said he will not resign his seat on the Otero County Commission as he awaits trial in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol.

The Alamogordo Daily News reported that Griffin made the declaration in response to a news release last week from county commissioners Gerald Matherly and Vickie Marquardt calling for Griffin’s resignation.

The topic took up more than an hour of the commission’s meeting last Thursday after it was placed on the agenda for discussion. Griffin has denied the allegations against him related to the Capitol insurrection.