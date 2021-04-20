Cowboys for Trump founder appeals recall bid to NM high court

New Mexico

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Cowboys for Trump founder Couy Griffin has filed an appeal with the state Supreme Court as he seeks to fend off an effort to recall him from office as a county commissioner in southern New Mexico.

Griffin filed a notice of appeal Monday with the high court that contends he was deprived of due process rights. A district court has found good cause for a recall petition, but Griffin says a hearing took place unjustly at the same time as a county commission meeting.

Separately, Griffin is defending himself against criminal charges in connection with the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

El Paso Correspondent Latest Stories

More Julian Resendiz

South Texas Correspondent Latest Stories

More Sandra Sanchez

California Correspondent Latest Stories

More Salvador Rivera

Border Report Correspondents' Stories

Latest Stories

View live cameras at the border.

Washington D.C.

More Washington D.C.

Don't Miss

borderlogo

About Border Report

The mission of BorderReport.com is to provide real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico. The information is gathered by experienced and trusted Nexstar Media Group journalists hired specifically to cover the border.