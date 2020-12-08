CBP officers rescue man suffering from opioid overdose at NM border crossing

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Unconscious, unresponsive, and failing to breathe adequately, a 19-year-old U.S. citizen was suffering from an opioid overdose when his family brought him from Mexico to the Columbus Port of Entry on Sunday in New Mexico.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said officers who are certified Emergency Medical Technicians immediately rendered First Aid, administering Naloxone (Narcan) and performing CPR, according to an agency news release issued Tuesday.

In a statement, CBP said that “due to the CBP Officer’s acute interventions, the subject’s condition improved and he regained responsiveness,” adding that the man was treated to a local hospital and released later that evening.

“Homeland security is our primary mission, however, our officers are often called upon as first responders to assist in medical emergencies,” Columbus Port Director Tony Hall said in the statement. “Their quick response and life-saving efforts were critical in helping this man survive his medical emergency.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

