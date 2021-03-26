Border Patrol releases video of Lordsburg plane crash rescue

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) provided KTSM with video of a plane crash that happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday near Lordsburg in New Mexico.

CBP said Border Patrol agents from Lordsburg were requested by New Mexico State Police in the search and rescue of the downed aircraft.

CBP says both victims were off duty police officers with the Fulshear Police Department outside Houston.

According to CBP, agents were able to locate the pilot and passenger and provided aid to the victims, and carried them off the mountain.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

El Paso Border Patrol Sector Chief Gloria Chavez said if it was not for the efforts of the Lordsburg agents the two victims could have died in the aftermath of the crash.

