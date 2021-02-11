Border officers seize and destroy 200 pounds of bologna

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Border authorities destroyed nearly 200 pounds of bologna that they seized at a New Mexico border crossing.
Agricultural specialists confiscated 22 rolls of the Mexican lunch meat on Feb. 7 at the Columbus Port of Entry, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release.
A 49-year-old resident of Albuquerque allegedly hid some of the bologna in the hatchback of a Nissan Rogue and inside some luggage.
Mexican bologna is a prohibited product because it is made from pork and has the potential for introducing foreign animal diseases to the U.S. pork industry, CBP officials say.
“It is important that travelers understand they should declare all items they are transporting from abroad to avoid fines and penalties. A properly declared prohibited item can be abandoned at the port without consequence,” said CBP Columbus Port Director Tony Hall said in a statement.
The driver was fined $500.
