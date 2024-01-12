SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Water service has been restored to more than 600 neighborhoods in Tijuana and Rosarito, the state’s water commission known as CESPT said.

The neighborhoods, which account for roughly 66 percent of the city, had been without water for two days as crews repaired an aqueduct that brings water to the region from the Colorado River.

For now, CESPT says it doesn’t envision the need for more repairs as everything is operational.

Officials with the agency said there was a need to stop service during repairs as the aqueduct was “spilling a great deal of water,” and that they “tried to give as much notice as possible before shutting off the flow of water to give customers time to prepare.”

A crew from Tijuana’s State Water Commission in Tijuana replace a flange on a 54-inch water main. (Courtesy: CESPT)

“There are leaks that we can take care of as we go, but on this occasion, it happened too fast and there was a considerable amount of water spilling that could’ve caused problems in several neighborhoods in the area,” said Jesús García Castro, CESPT’s director in Tijuana.

García Castro indicated a flange had to be replaced on a 54-inch water main.

Flanges are used to connect pipes with each other, to valves, to fittings, and to specialty items such as strainers and pressure vessels.