Victims, feminists take over Mexico human rights office

Masked demonstrators sit outside the National Human Rights Commission office which protesters have been occupying since last week in Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Demanding justice for victims of femicide, gender violence, sexual assault, and forced disappearances, feminist activists and victims’ relatives have taken over the commission’s offices, saying they will continue the occupation until real progress is made in bringing perpetrators to justice. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A group of feminists and crime victims has taken over the offices of Mexico’s governmental Human Rights Commission, leading to a stand-off Tuesday in which both sides expressed worries about rights violations.

The dozens of activists who seized the offices last week have refused to leave, and vow to turn the commission’s historic building in Mexico City’s colonial-era downtown into a shelter for victims. They said they took over the building because the government has been slow to protect or support women who have suffered abuse or help them find their missing loved ones.

Gender violence activist Yesenia Zamudio, who believes her 19-year-old daughter was killed in a femicide in 2016, stands at a barricade outside the National Human Rights Commission office, which protesters are occupying since last week in Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Demanding justice for victims of femicide, gender violence, sexual assault, and forced disappearances, feminist activists and victims’ relatives say they will continue the occupation until real progress is made in bringing perpetrators to justice. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Pictures of young women who were killed in suspected femicides are pasted under the Spanish word “Justice” on the outside of the National Human Rights Commission, which demonstrators have been occupying since last week in Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Demanding justice for victims of femicide, gender violence, sexual assault, and forced disappearances, feminist activists and victims’ relatives say they will continue the occupation until real progress is made in bringing perpetrators to justice. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Gender violence activist Yesenia Zamudio, standing beside an image of her 19-year-old daughter who was killed in 2016 in a suspected femicide, throws office supplies out a window at the National Human Rights Commission office, which protesters have been occupying since last week in Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Demanding justice for victims of femicide, gender violence, sexual assault, and forced disappearances, feminist activists and victims’ relatives say they will continue the occupation until real progress is made in bringing perpetrators to justice. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Women protest on behalf of victims of violence, outside the National Human Rights Commission office, which demonstrators have been occupying since last week in Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Demanding justice for victims of femicide, gender violence, sexual assault, and forced disappearances, feminist activists and victims’ relatives say they will continue the occupation until real progress is made in bringing perpetrators to justice. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Erika Martinez, who has been fighting unsuccessfully for three years to get the man who sexually abused her 7-year-old daughter locked up, sheds tears as she describes her struggle for justice, outside the National Human Rights Commission office, which protesters are occupying since last week in Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Demanding justice for victims of femicide, gender violence, sexual assault, and forced disappearances, feminist activists and victims’ relatives say they will continue the occupation until real progress is made in bringing perpetrators to justice. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Erika Martinez, who has been fighting unsuccessfully for three years to get the man who sexually abused her 7-year-old daughter locked up, displays the “Empowered Dolls” she has begun making and selling, outside the National Human Rights Commission, which protesters have been occupying since last week in Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Demanding justice for victims of femicide, gender violence, sexual assault, and forced disappearances, dozens of feminist activists and victims’ relatives have taken over the commission’s offices, saying they will continue the occupation until real progress in made in bringing perpetrators to justice. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Masked demonstrators sit outside the National Human Rights Commission office which protesters have been occupying since last week in Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Demanding justice for victims of femicide, gender violence, sexual assault, and forced disappearances, feminist activists and victims’ relatives have taken over the commission’s offices, saying they will continue the occupation until real progress is made in bringing perpetrators to justice. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

A sign calling for justice for kidnapped children hangs across the blocked-off street outside the National Human Rights Commission office which protesters have been occupying since last week in Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Demanding justice for victims of femicide, gender violence, sexual assault and forced disappearances, feminist activists and victims’ relatives have taken over the commission’s offices, saying they will continue the occupation until real progress in made in bringing perpetrators to justice. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Journalists and supporters bringing donations gather outside the National Human Rights Commission offices, which protesters have been occupying since last week in Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Demanding justice for victims of femicide, gender violence, sexual assault, and forced disappearances, dozens of feminist activists and victims’ relatives have taken over the commission’s offices, saying they will continue the occupation until real progress is made in bringing perpetrators to justice. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

A journalist stands amidst signs calling for justice for kidnap victims, outside the National Human Rights Commission offices, which protesters have been occupying since last week, in Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Demanding justice for victims of femicide, gender violence, sexual assault, and forced disappearances, feminist activists and victims’ relatives say they will continue the occupation until real progress is made in bringing perpetrators to justice. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

A woman hugs a supporter who brought donations, outside the National Human Rights Commission office, which demonstrators have been occupying since last week in Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Demanding justice for victims of femicide, gender violence, sexual assault, and forced disappearances, feminist activists and victims’ relatives say they will continue the occupation until real progress is made in bringing perpetrators to justice. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Post-it notes, with messages of support in Spanish, including one reading, “Where there is no justice, there will be revolution, I love you and admire you,” are attached to donations of feminine products, trash bags, and painkillers brought by supporters, outside the National Human Rights Commission which demonstrators have been occupying since last week in Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Demanding justice for victims of femicide, gender violence, sexual assault, and forced disappearances, feminist activists and victims’ relatives say they will continue the occupation until real progress is made in bringing perpetrators to justice. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

The activists have taken framed paintings of Mexican heroes from the building’s walls and defaced them with graffiti, drawing the ire of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. They also emptied a freezer case of expensive steaks and displayed them, claiming they showed that rights officials enjoyed luxuries, something López Obrador has campaigned against.

The rights commission, for its part, has voiced concern about the safety of case files kept in the building. The names and locations of victims of rights abuses are contained in many files, and there are worries that revealing them could put those people in danger.

The commission is funded by the government but has a measure of independence. It can make recommendations to government agencies, which are usually followed.