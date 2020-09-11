UN condemns killing of LGBT activist in northern Mexico

Mexico

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.N. human rights agency called on Mexican authorities Thursday to thoroughly investigate the killing of an LGBT rights activist in the northern Mexico state of Chihuahua.

The office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights said Mireya Rodríguez Lemus was found dead in her home in the Chihuahua town of Aquiles Serdan on Sept. 2 but official identification of the body was not made until Tuesday.

The agency said she had been found with signs of a violent death. It said she was at least the seventh rights activist killed in Mexico so far in 2020.

Rodríguez Lemus was a founder of a transgender advocacy group and a promoter of AIDS education and prevention campaigns.

Her group, the Union and Force of Chihuahua Trans Women, said she had gone missing from the areas she used to frequent as a sex worker and activist several days before her death.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

California Correspondent Latest Stories

More Salvador Rivera

El Paso Correspondent Latest Stories

More Julian Resendiz

South Texas Correspondent Latest Stories

More Sandra Sanchez

View live cameras at the border.

Washington D.C.

More Washington D.C.
borderlogo

About Border Report

The mission of BorderReport.com is to provide real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico. The information is gathered by experienced and trusted Nexstar Media Group journalists hired specifically to cover the border.