MEXICO CITY (AP) — The United States has extradited a former Mexican border state governor to his homeland, where he is accused of embezzling millions of dollars in state funds.

César Duarte is a former governor of Chihuahua state and he has been sent back to Mexico to face corruption charges stemming from his time in office.

Mexico’s Foreign Relations Department said Thursday that Duarte will face embezzlement and conspiracy charges in Mexico.

The charges involve almost $5 million on state funds that Duarte allegedly took during his 2010-2016 term. Lawyers for Duarte have said the charges are politically motivated. Duarte moved to the U.S. with his family after leaving office, and was arrested in Miami in July 2020.