Second large seizure of fentanyl at Mexico City airport

Mexico

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican marines and customs authorities said Tuesday they seized 250 pounds (113.5 kilograms) of the synthetic opioid fentanyl at the Mexico City airport, the second such large bust there this month.

Authorities said the fentanyl was found by trained dogs in four small cardboard drums that were part of an air freight shipment.

Mexican drug cartels once favored importing fentanyl and closely related chemical precursors from Asia through Mexico’s Pacific coast seaports, but they now appear to be turning to airports as well.

In mid-August, customs authorities seized almost 500 pounds (220 kilograms) of a chemical used to make fentanyl at a cargo terminal at the Mexico City airport. That shipment came on a flight from Spain, an unusual source for the drug, suggesting Mexican traffickers may be having a harder time getting their hands on fentanyl and precursors from their usual suppliers in Asia.

In mid-July, the government announced the military was taking over control of Mexico’s land and maritime ports of entry to root corruption out of the country’s customs offices.

Mexican traffickers usually perform final chemical steps to make fentanyl, which is many times stronger than heroin. They generally cut it, press it into counterfeit pills and smuggle it into the United States. Traffickers have also been mixing fentanyl into heroin to make it stronger.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

California Correspondent Latest Stories

More Salvador Rivera

El Paso Correspondent Latest Stories

More Julian Resendiz

South Texas Correspondent Latest Stories

More Sandra Sanchez

View live cameras at the border.

Washington D.C.

More Washington D.C.
borderlogo

About Border Report

The mission of BorderReport.com is to provide real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico. The information is gathered by experienced and trusted Nexstar Media Group journalists hired specifically to cover the border.