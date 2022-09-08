EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As many as seven people died Wednesday afternoon when an 18-wheeler crashed into several street vendors in the tiny town of Villa Ahumada, about 80 miles south of Ciudad Juarez, authorities told Mexican media.

At least 15 people were seriously injured and were transported to hospitals in Juarez.

Preliminary reports indicate the truck crashed into several parked vehicles, tipped over and hit several food carts stationed along the main highway.

Photos and videos shared social media and Mexican news sites show the tractor-trailer on its side, lodged in the front of a hall that houses burrito stands and other food carts.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.

