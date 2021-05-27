Miss Universe urges people to get vaccinated for COVID-19

NEW YORK (AP) — Miss Universe Andrea Meza got her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in New York on Wednesday.

Meza, who is from Mexico, said she really wanted to get the vaccine so that she could interact with people in her duties as Miss Universe.

She also said that taking her vaccine in front of the press was her way of giving confidence to those who are hesitant about getting the vaccine.

“I’m doing it and this is my way of inviting you to take care of ourselves – the importance of wanting to take care of ourselves but at the same time, take care of our families, take care of others in society,” said Meza.