Mexico’s self-proclaimed Grand Warlock conducted his yearly news conference Tuesday, making bold predictions about the new year.

Vazquez predicted Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will have serious health issues this year.

For more than three decades, Antonio Vazquez has been doing tarot card and horoscope readings to reveal what’s in store for the coming year.

Many of his predictions have fallen short, but he remains an ever-popular figure in local media.