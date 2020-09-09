Mexico VW dealership apologizes over Nazi photos

Mexico

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

The factory of German carmaker Volkswagen on September 28, 2015 in Wolfsburg, Germany. Wolfsburg was initially built by authorities under Nazi Germany to house workers and the factory that would produce the “KdF Wagen”, the precursor to the Volkswagen Beetle meant as an affordable car for the people. After World War II production expanded rapidly and the city grew. Today the city has a population of 123,000 and of those 50,000 work at Volkswagen. Wolfsburg has the highest income per capita of any city in Germany. Volkswagen is currently undergoing its deepest crisis in its history due to the company’s deliberate manipulation of emissions test results in millions of its diesel passenger car engines. (Photo by Carsten Koall/Getty Images)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A VW dealership in Mexico City apologized Tuesday for a photo hanging in its offices that showed a VW bug at a Nazi rally and the automaker pledged to take unspecified “actions” in the case.

The VW Type 1 sedan, known as the original beetle, bug or in Mexico’s case as the “bocho,” was a car developed under Adolf Hitler in the 1930s.

The Coyoacan Volkswagen dealership in southern Mexico City displayed a number of historic photos of the bug, including one of a 1938 rally with swastika flags where the car was presented.

A Twitter user complained and the dealership said Tuesday it had taken down the photos and expressed “greatest apologies” to those who were offended.

Volkswagen de Mexico wrote on its Twitter account “the images are not in line with our corporate image nor that of our distributors. We will take actions.”

