Mexican priest who defended migrants dies of COVID-19

Mexico
Posted: / Updated:

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Migrant advocates and Roman Catholics on Sunday marked the death of Rev. Pedro Pantoja, a priest who helped found a migrant shelter in the northern Mexico city of Saltillo.

Pantoja died of COVID-19 on Dec. 18. The shelter where he long worked, the Casa del Migrante, confirmed that he was hospitalized on Dec. 12 because of a coronavirus infection.

Bishop emeritus Raúl Vera said it was a sign from God that Pantoja died on Dec. 18, which is the international day of migrants.

“Here, our Father, was saying ’this son of mine will be an advocate before me for the migrants of the world,” Vera said in a mass Sunday.

The Casa del Migrante wrote in a statement that “he too was here as a migrant, and his journey has reached its final destination, with God.”

Pantoja had worked with migrants for decades, starting in the 1960s, both in the United States and northern Mexico.

For many years, the northern border state of Coahuila was dangerous for migrants because of drug cartels active there.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

/
0%

/
0%

/
0%

/
0%

/
0%

/
0%

/
0%

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
80°

80°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
80°

80°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
80°

80°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
80°

80°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
80°

80°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
80°

81°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
81°

81°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
81°

81°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
81°

81°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
22%
81°

81°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
81°

81°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
81°

81°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
23%
81°

81°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
81°

80°

7 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
80°

80°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
80°

80°

10 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
80°

80°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
80°

80°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
80°

California Correspondent Latest Stories

More Salvador Rivera

El Paso Correspondent Latest Stories

More Julian Resendiz

South Texas Correspondent Latest Stories

More Sandra Sanchez

View live cameras at the border.

Washington D.C.

More Washington D.C.
borderlogo

About Border Report

The mission of BorderReport.com is to provide real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico. The information is gathered by experienced and trusted Nexstar Media Group journalists hired specifically to cover the border.