Mexican judge issues arrest order for Tamaulipas governor

Mexico

by: Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican judge has issued an arrest order for the governor of the northern border state of Tamaulipas on organized crime and money laundering charges.

A federal official said Wednesday that the arrest order for Gov. Francisco García Cabeza de Vaca was requested by Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office. Cabeza de Vaca is an outspoken critic of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. He has denied the accusations and decried it as a political prosecution.

The federal legislature and Tamaulipas state legislature have been in a standoff over whether Cabeza de Vaca can be prosecuted. Mexico’s Supreme Court has declined to get involved in that dispute, which appears to leave the governor in a situation of retaining his immunity only while he remains within Tamaulipas.

