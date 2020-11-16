Mexican border drama wins Greece’s top film prize

Mexico

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

This screenshot from video shows a scene from the film “Identifying Features.”

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — “Identifying Features,” a drama about a mother’s harrowing journey through Mexico to find her teenage son who went missing while trying to reach the United States, won the top prize at Greece’s Thessaloniki Film Festival on Monday.

Organizers said the feature film by Mexican debut director Fernanda Valadez had been awarded the Golden Alexander prize.

“In a cruel world of heartbreaks, tragedy, and survival, a story of an unexpected bond is born,” the organizers said in a statement. “It starts slowly and classically to then develop into visual darkness, or hell, just as the story does.”

Titled “Sin Senas Particulares” in Spanish, the movie also picked up a world cinema award at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year.

The 61st Thessaloniki Film Festival was held as a digital event due to pandemic restrictions.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

/
0%

Tuesday

/
0%

Tuesday

/
0%

Tuesday

/
0%

Tuesday

/
0%

Tuesday

/
0%

Tuesday

/
0%

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

9 PM
0%

9 PM
0%

9 PM
0%

9 PM
0%

9 PM
0%

9 PM
0%

9 PM
0%

9 PM
0%

9 PM
0%

9 PM
0%

9 PM
0%

9 PM
0%

9 PM
0%

9 PM
0%

9 PM
0%

9 PM
0%

9 PM
0%

9 PM
0%

9 PM
0%

9 PM
0%

9 PM
0%

9 PM
0%

9 PM
0%

9 PM
0%

California Correspondent Latest Stories

More Salvador Rivera

El Paso Correspondent Latest Stories

More Julian Resendiz

South Texas Correspondent Latest Stories

More Sandra Sanchez

Border Report Correspondents' Stories

Latest Stories

View live cameras at the border.

Washington D.C.

More Washington D.C.
borderlogo

About Border Report

The mission of BorderReport.com is to provide real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico. The information is gathered by experienced and trusted Nexstar Media Group journalists hired specifically to cover the border.