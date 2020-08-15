Mexico agrees to release Border Patrol agent allegedly caught with ammo in Juarez

Mexico

by: Border Report staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Mexican authorities have released a Border Patrol agent who drove into Mexico with ammunition, a loaded magazine and a bullet-proof vest in his vehicle.

The unidentified agent was stopped at the base of the Lerdo International Bridge, commonly known as the Stanton Street Bridge, across the border from Downtown El Paso.

Members of Mexico’s national guard detained the agent on July 27 and seized 30 cartridges of ammunition as well as a Border Patrol-issued bullet-proof vest and the agent’s Hyundai Veloster, according to a Chihuahua state news release.

An army official announced that after talks between authorities from both countries, the agent was released without criminal charges on Aug. 5.

“We’re not sure why he came here or what he wanted to do here,” Gen. Miguel Angel Hernandez Martinez, commander of the 5th Military Zone, said during a news conference.

