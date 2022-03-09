EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Chihuahua officials are asking Ford Motor Co. to include industrial facilities in their state in any future expansion of electric-vehicle manufacturing in Mexico.

“We are absolutely interested in positioning our state in this new framework and to create conditions to support (the automotive) industry in this important transition […] to electromobility,” said Maria Angelica Granados, secretary of economy and innovation for the state of Chihuahua.

Granados on Tuesday met with Ford Vice President for North American Manufacturing John F. Savona to make the pitch.

“If Ford tells us, ‘We need 20 specialized engineers,’ we will train them. We want this to be a permanent” relationship, Grandos said at the meeting in Chihuahua City.

Chihuahua Economic Development Secretary Maria Angelica Granados talks with Ford Motor Co. VP John F. Savona. (State of Chihuahua)

Ford has an automotive engine manufacturing plant in Chihuahua City, a stamping and assembly plant in Hermosillo, a transmission plant in Irapuato, and is reportedly set to build two electric vehicle models at its Cuautitlan and assembly plant in 2023. The Cuautitlan plant already produces the Mustang Mach-E, but is temporarily halting production due to a shortage of semi-conductor chips, Reuters reported.

Chihuahua officials told Savona and a visiting team of Ford Mexico executives that the state has nine technological universities and more than 100 technical and vocational high schools already training a tech-savvy workforce.

Savona reportedly talked to Chihuahua officials about the importance of public safety and of a skilled workforce, according to some meeting participants.