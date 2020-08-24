Aspiring Lucha Libre wrestlers in Mexico set up ring

Few of Mexico’s cultural traditions have been hit as hard by the coronavirus pandemic as “lucha libre” wrestling: the death toll among wrestlers has risen dramatically this year and wrestling arenas are closed, throwing everyone out of work.

One enterprising band of aspiring young wrestlers, the three Olivares brothers in Mexico City’s Xochimilco borough, have put up an impromptu ring next to Xochimilco’s famous “floating gardens,” after the borough lost its last working arena.

They sell flowers they grow on Xochimilco’s artificial islands — known as “chinampas,” they were first created in a shallow lake by the Aztecs by piling dirt on woven reed mats – and peddle tacos and tortas to get by.

“When the pandemic started, we decided to innovate and do this outdoors,” said oldest brother, 25, who wrestles under the name Ciclónico.

With the river boat tour of the floating gardens just re-opening — though public lucha libre matches are still largely banned — the brothers are betting they could be part of tourism rebirth.

The sport is clearly struggling to survive, and with its theatrical stunts and tradition of “rudos” — villainous, rule-breaking bad guys — and “técnicos” — the handsome good guys.

But few of the schemes contain as much cultural preservation as that of the Olivares brothers in Xochimilco. They are simultaneously defending lucha libre, and the agricultural tradition of the floating gardens, which are constantly threatened by pollution and encroaching development.

They hold a monthly function and invest approximately $1,800 in paying their colleagues, maintaining the ring, and sanitation.

They are publicizing their project to seek support to make it grow, they dream of setting up a small arena where they can continue developing this activity that they inherited from their father Gran Felipe, who passed away three years ago.

They sell their chinampa-grown flowers at Xochimilco’s traditional market, then prepare traditional tortas and tacos at their food stall, and then practice their wrestling at matches that are still largely closed to the public.

They have given away free face masks to help residents protect themselves from coronavirus.