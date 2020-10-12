3,014 pounds: 2nd largest meth bust ever recorded along Southwest border

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Sunday the agency’s second-largest ever methamphetamine bust along the southwest border.

CBP says more than 3,100 pounds of meth, fentanyl, and other illegal substances were discovered at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry on Friday morning. They were found in a truck that pulled into the commercial side of the border crossing.

Illegal drugs embedded in a shipment of medical supplies were discovered Friday morning at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in San Diego. (Courtesy Customs and Border Protection)

On the surface it was supposed to be a shipment of medical supplies. According to CBP, an officer decided to direct the truck and its driver for further scrutiny and a more intensive inspection before allowing it to proceed into the U.S.

Using the port’s imaging system, CBP officers found anomalies in the rear of the trailer. The trailer was sent to the dock and a canine alerted them to the boxes inside.

Officers offloaded the shipment and discovered 1,816 packages co-mingled with the medical supplies. Approximately 3,014 pounds of methamphetamine, 64 pounds of heroin, 29 pounds of fentanyl powder and almost 37 pounds of fentanyl pills, worth an estimated $7.2 million, were discovered.

“This massive seizure is testament of what law enforcement agencies can do when we combine forces — prevent over $7 million worth of deadly drugs from entering our country, thus saving countless lives from addiction and overdose deaths,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge John W. Callery.

Truck carrying more than $7 million worth of drugs discovered Friday morning. (Courtesy Customs and Border Protection)

The driver, a 47-year-old Mexican citizen, was arrested.

“This significant seizure is a prime example of how a successful partnership between HSI, CBP and DEA results in the disruption of transnational criminal organizations while protecting our country from dangerous illicit drugs,” said Juan Munoz, acting Special Agent in Charge of HSI in San Diego.

